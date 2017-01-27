Rebels Fall To Patriots 75 – 52

Following the Rebelettes game, the Rebels took the floor at Heritage Academy to play the Patriots in another District 2 AAA basketball game. The Rebels entered the game tonight 14-8 overall and 2-2 in district play. Both teams played hard to take the lead which bounced back and forth in the quarter but when the horn sounded, the Rebels were up by 2 points 15-13. The Patriots would outscore the Rebels by 6 points during the 2nd quarter to gain a 4 point lead at halftime 29-25. The Patriots would add another 3 points to their lead in the 3rd quarter leading 48-41 going into the final quarter. The Patriots would explode with repeated 3 point plays in the 4th quarter and extend their lead to 23 points winning the contest 75-52. Our next broadcast of Rebels basketball will be next Tuesday night against the Starkville Academy Volunteers.