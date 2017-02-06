Rebels Fall To Raiders 62 – 52

The Leake Academy Rebels followed the Lady Rebels to face the Jackson Academy Raiders during senior night at Madden. The Rebels would gain the momentum in the opening quarter of the game taking a 6 point lead over the Raiders 19-13. The Raiders would come back in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Rebels 13 to 7 to tie the game at halftime 26-26. The 3rd quarter of the contest would belong to the Jackson Academy Raiders as they outscored the Rebels 21 to 11 to take a 10 point lead into the final quarter, 47-37. The Raiders would go on the win tonight’s game over the Rebels by the final score of 62-52. Our next Rebels basketball broadcast will be during the District 2 games that begin Thursday night in Madden and those games will be broadcast on Kicks96.