Rebels Fall To Vols 59 – 38

The Leake Academy Rebels took the floor following the Lady Rebels game to play the Starkville Academy Volunteers. The Rebels entered the game with a 12-6 overall and 1-1 district season record while the Vols entered undefeated in the district. The Rebels played a good opening quarter against the Vols with the quarter ending in a tie at 12 points for each team. The Vols would gain the upper hand in the 2nd quarter and pulled away to a 12 point lead over the Rebels, 28-16. The Vols would add another point to the lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Rebels 15 to 14 to take a 43-30 lead into the final quarter. The Vols would continue to outscore the Rebels in the 4th, adding an additional 16 points to 8 for the Rebels to win tonight’s game 59-38. Our next broadcast of Rebels basketball will be next Tuesday night at Madden as the Rebels play Winston Academy.