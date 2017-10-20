Rebels Fall to Volunteers 21 – 13

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Starkville this afternoon to play their last regular season District 2 football game with the number 2 ranked Starkville Academy Volunteers. The Rebels are 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the district going into tonight’s game while the Volunteers are 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Rebels offense scored the first points of the game after their defense stopped the opening drive of the Volunteers to take an early 7-0 lead. The Volunteers scored before the end of the quarter to cut the Rebels lead to 1 point, 7-6. The Volunteers scored on their opening drive of the second quarter and after a successful 2 point conversion took a 7 point lead in the game. The Rebels came close to tying the game at 14 but were unable to score on 4th and goal with the ball being intercepted in the end zone. The Volunteers then took the ball 80 yards down the field to score another touchdown before the second quarter ended to take a 21-7 lead at halftime. The third quarter was a defensive battle with neither team able to score points. The Rebels would score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the Volunteers lead to 8 points but were unable to score again giving. The final score Rebels 13, Volunteers 21. Number 17 Adams Jackson and number 9 Rusty Atkinson were named tonight’s In Sports players of the game.