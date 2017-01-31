Rebels Fall To Volunteers 67-66

The Leake Academy Rebels took the court at Joe F. Shepard gymnasium in Madden to play the Starkville Academy Volunteers following the Rebelettes big win over the Lady Volunteers. The Volunteers would jump out to an early 8 point lead in the opening quarter but the Rebels would battle back and briefly take the lead before the Volunteers regained a 6 point lead, 20-14, as the opening quarter ended. The Rebels would outscore the Volunteers 20 to 12 during the second quarter to take a 2 point lead at halftime 34-32. The Volunteers outscored the Rebels 18-17 during the 3rd quarter to cut the Rebels lead to only one point going into the final quarter, 51-50. Both teams battled for points and the victory throughout the final quarter but it was a last second basket by the Volunteers that gave them a 1 point victory over the Rebels 67-66.