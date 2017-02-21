Rebels Win Defeat Cougars In OT 66 – 64

The Lake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Kirk Academy in Grenada today to play in the MACJC AAA State Tournament. The Rebels played first tonight facing the Cougars of Columbia Academy. The Rebels finished 4th in the North State Tournament and the Cougars finished 1st in the South State Tournament. The Cougars came away with a 6 point lead in the 1st quarter leading 15-9 but the 2nd quarter belonged to the Rebels of Leake Academy as they outscored the Cougars 22 to 16 and ended the half tied 31-31. Both teams scored 11 points in the 3rd quarter resulting in another tie at 42 points going into the final quarter. In keeping with the theme of the previous 2 quarters, the 4th quarter also ended in a tie with each team scoring 21 points resulting in a 63-63 at the end of the game forcing the contest into overtime. The Leake Academy Rebels would not be denied and came away with a big upset overtime win over the Cougars 66-64.