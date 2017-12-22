Registration for Spring Term 2018 Classes at East Central Community College

Registration for spring 2018 semester classes is open at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Classes begin on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The deadline to enroll is Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Online courses begin Tuesday, Jan. 16. The last day to register for online classes is Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“Although the semester does not start until January, we encourage prospective students to register early to get the necessary classes at the times that are most desirable,” said Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services.

Students who have not applied and been accepted to ECCC should do so online at www.eccc.edu. To complete the application process students must have an official ACT or COMPASS placement score and an official copy of high school and any previous college transcripts on file in the Office of Admissions.

Students who did not register for classes prior to the holiday period are invited to Spring Orientation on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at 9 a.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium.

For more information, contact Student Services at 601-635-6205 or call toll free 1-877-462-3222, ext. 205. The email address is rlee@eccc.edu.