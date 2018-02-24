The Rebelettes win it all!

The Rebelettes come into Columbia Ms to have a chance to win the state tournament with their opponent being the Kirk Academy Raiderettes . The First quarter was fast pace and defensive for both teams ending the first quarter with the score being (9-11). The Rebelettes took the lead in the beginning of the second quarter with a four to zero run making the score (15-11). The remainder of the second quarter was a shootout for both teams ending the quarter with the score being (25-23). The third quarter was a big defensive battle for the Rebelettes making it difficult to score against the Raiderettes ending the quarter with the score being (29-27). The Rebelettes managed to keep up the momentum and lead giving them the victory and their 19th state championship.