Darren Milner recently sat down with Tim Moore, Chamber/Main Street Director for the Neshoba County Community Development Partnership to learn more about why everyone should make plans to visit Philadelphia on Sunday, November 12 from 1 to 5 for Holiday Open House. There will be plenty of shopping, sales and treats to enjoy while you are here. Click on the audio below to hear more from Tim. For information, please call 601-656-1000.