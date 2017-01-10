Walnut Grove, Leake Chamber and Attala Chamber announces 50-mile long yard sale for central MS (audio)

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County, in conjunction with The Kosciusko Attala Partnership and the City of Walnut Grove, is bringing a 50-mile long yard sale to central MS in April.

“Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” is a series of yard sales that will stretch from Walnut Grove in Leake County to the Carmack community in northern Attala County on Saturday, April 1.

50 miles of yard sale treasures, special finds and that one item you cannot live without. What a great way to spend the day with friends shopping for that perfect bargain for your home or to re-purpose that one piece you have been searching for.

For additional information, contact Russell Baty, The Main Street Chamber of Leake County, at 601-267-6764.