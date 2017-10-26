Warriors Drop Close Game to the Bears 38-34

The East Central Warriors were at home tonight for their final game of the 2017 football season facing the Southwest Community College Bears from Summit in another MACJC South Division game. The Warriors entered tonight’s game 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the South Division while the Bears entered 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the division. The Warriors received the ball to begin the game and quickly put the first points on the scoreboard to take a 7-0 lead. Following a Bears fumble the Warriors scored another touchdown and increased their lead to 14 points early in the opening quarter. The Bears would cut that lead in half before the quarter ended, 14-7. In the second quarter, the Warriors scored two more touchdowns and the Bears scored one touchdown giving the Warriors a 28-14 lead at halftime. The Bears tied the game in the third quarter, scoring on a pick 6 and again on a long pass play. Both teams battled hard in the final quarter, the Warriors scored one touchdown and the Bears scored a field goal and a touchdown to come away with a 38-34 win over the Warriors.