Warriors Drop Both Games to Wildcats

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back in action tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur to take on the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in MACJC South Division play.

The Lady Warriors and Lady Wildcats were first on the hardwood. The Lady Warriors entered tonight’s game 9-3 overall and 2-2 in the division while the Lady Wildcats entered the game 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the division. The Lady Warriors pulled out to a five point lead over the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter, 16-11. The second quarter belonged to the Lady Wildcats as they outscored the Lady Warriors 12 to 6 to take a 1 point lead at halftime, 22-23. In the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats continued to outscore the Lady Warriors gaining 15 points to 12 and taking a 4 point lead into the final quarter, 34-38. The Lady Warriors did outscore the Lady Wildcats in the fourth quarter 13 to 11 but came up short of tying the game in the final seconds giving the Lady Wildcats a 2 point win, 47-49.

The Warriors 8-5 overall and 2-2 in division play were next to take the floor with the Wildcats 10-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. The Wildcats would dominate in the first half of play, although the Warriors would tighten the gap several times the Wildcats would pull away again and took a 12 point lead at halftime, 29-41. In the second half, the Wildcats would continue to maintain a lead in the game building up to a 17 point lead during the half before the Warriors trimmed to lead back down to a 12 point win for the Wildcats, 65-77.