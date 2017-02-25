Warriors Fall To Bears 6 -3

The EC Warriors returned to the baseball field tonight to play the final game of the Rush Invitational at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur playing the Baton Rouge Community College Bears. The Bears would take a 1 run lead in the second inning of the cold weather game in Decatur and that score would stand until the bottom of the 3rd when the Warriors put a run across to tie the game 1-1 but then the Bears scored two runs in the 4th and three runs in the 5th inning to take a commanding 6-1 lead. No scoring in the 6th inning but the Warriors Cole Prestegard would blast a home run over the fence in the bottom of the 7th inning to take a bite out of the Bears lead. No additional runs scored until the bottom of the 9th inning when the Warriors would get one additional run across but the Bears of Baton Rouge would get the victory by the final score of 6-3.