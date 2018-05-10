Warriors Fall to Indians in Game One of Playoffs

The East Central Community College Warriors were back at home today at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur playing NJCAA Region 23 playoff baseball hosting the Itawamba Indians from Indianola in the opening round of the best of three series. The Warriors entered today’s game as the # 5 seed with a 30-16 overall season record and 17-11 in conference play while the Indians enter as the # 6 seed with a 30-14 overall record and 16-12 in conference.

The Indians scored the first run in the game in the top of the 1st inning to take an early 1-0 lead. The Indians would add three more runs in the top of the 2nd inning, increasing their lead over the Warriors to four runs, 4-0. The Warriors would trim the Indians lead by one, scoring their first run in the bottom of the 2nd inning, 4-1 Indians. After scoreless 3rd and 4th innings for both teams, the Indians added another run to regain a four runs lead over the Warriors, 5-1. Another run for the Indians in the top of the 6th inning increased their lead to five runs, 6-1. The Warriors were able to score another run in the bottom of the 6th, trimming the Indians lead to four runs, 6-2. The top of the 7th inning proved to be the best inning of the night for the Indians as they scored another five runs to take a commanding nine run lead over the Warriors, 11-2. After the Warriors failed to score in the bottom of the 7th inning, the game was called due to an “8 runs rule” during playoffs. The Warriors will play the Indians again tomorrow afternoon at 2:30pm for game two of the series which will be a must win game for the Warriors.