Warriors and Lions Basketball Action in Decatur

The East Central Community College Basketball Teams were back in action tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur for the first time since the holidays to take on the Lions of East Mississippi Community College from Scooba.

The Ladies were first on the basketball floor, the Lady Warriors, 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Division of the MACJC taking on the Lady Lions, 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the North Division. After the long holiday break the Lady Warriors looked a little rusty during the first half, trailing the Lady Lions by 5 points after the first quarter and trailing by 5 when the horn sounded to end the first half, 30-35. In the third quarter, the Lady Warriors would come back to tie the game briefly but then the Lady Lions went on a hot streak and were leading by 11 points going into the final quarter. The Lady Warriors would cut into that lead in the 4 quarter but were unable to make the comeback and would lose the game by 7 points, 65-72.

The Men’s Teams were next on the floor, The Warriors entered the game 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the South Division while the Lions entered 7-4 overall and 0-1 in the North Division. Both teams were able to move the ball and put points on the board during the first half with the Warriors able to maintain a lead over the Lions for most of the time but came away with only a two point lead as the horn sounded, 48-46. In the final half of play, the Warriors would lead the game by as much as 12 points but the game would tighten again later in the game down to a 3 point lead. The Warriors refused to give in to the Lions and would come away with a a big 7 point win, 99-92 to improve their overall season record to 7-3.