Warriors Split Double Header with the Rangers

The East Central Community College Warriors were back at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today for the last game of the regular season playing the Warriors would take a six run lead in the game before the Rangers double header MACJC South Division baseball games hosting the Rangers of Northwest Mississippi Community College. The Warriors enter today’s game with a 29-15 overall season record and 16-10 in the South Division while the Rangers enter 29-11 overall and 19-7 in the South Division.

In game one, the Warriors would take a six run lead in the game, scoring one run in the 1st, a two run home run by Deon Leflore in the 2nd and three runs in the 3rd inning, before the Rangers scored their first runs in the game, scoring two runs in the top of 4th inning on a two run home run to cut the Warriors lead to four runs, 6-2. The Rangers came close to tying the game in the top of the 6th inning, scoring three runs to reduce the Warriors lead to only one run, 6-5. The Warriors picked up the pace and placed more digits on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 6th inning, scoring four more runs to more out to a five run lead over the Rangers, 10-5. The Rangers gained two more runs in the top of the 8th inning, cutting the Warriors back to a three run lead, 10-7. No additional runs for the Rangers scored in the top of the 9th giving the victory to the Warriors, 10-7.

In game two, the Rangers had an explosive top of the 1st, scoring 6 runs while the Warriors were able to score two runs to cut the opening inning Rangers lead to four runs, 6-2. The next runs came in the top of the 3rd for the Rangers, scoring two runs to move back out to a six run lead over the Warriors then the Warriors answered scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning cutting the lead back to four runs for the Rangers, 8-4. The Rangers scored one in the 4th inning, the Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the 5th and the Rangers added one in the 6th and two in the top of the 7th to take a six run lead in the game, 12-6 going into the bottom of the 7th and final chance for the Warriors to catch the Rangers however the Warriors were unable to add any runs giving the Rangers the win in game two by the final score of 12-6.