Warriors Sweep Double Header Baseball Season Opener

The East Central Community College Warriors opened the 2017 baseball season this afternoon at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur playing a double header with the Jackson State Community College Generals from Collierville, Tennessee. The Warriors begin the season ranked # 8 nationally in the preseason polls. The Generals began their season last weekend playing a double header and are 0-2 on the season. The Generals took an early 2 -0 lead in the top of the 1st inning with the Warriors failing to score in the bottom. The Warriors would tie the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning, then take a 1 run lead in the bottom of the 3rd. The Generals responded in the top of the 4th scoring 1 to tie the game at 3-3 but then the Warriors scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 7-3. The Generals refusing to quit scored 2 runs in the 5th and 2 runs in the 6th to tie the game at 7-7 but the Warriors would score 2 in the bottom of the 6th to regain the lead 9-7. The Generals would fail to score again in the game with the contest ending in the top of the 9th inning giving the Warriors a 9-7 opening season win.

During the 2nd game of the double header the Generals, slamming two home runs over the fence, would jump out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning but then the Warriors picked up a home run to score two then score another run on an error to tie the game at 3.The Warriors would score 1 run in the 3rd and another in the 4th to take a 5-3 lead. The Generals added a run in the 5th and the Warriors added 1 in the bottom of the 5th and another in the 6th inning to take a 7-4 lead. The Warriors would keep the Generals off the scoreboard in the top of the 7th and win game two of the double header 7-4. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be next Saturday during the EC Invitational at Decatur.