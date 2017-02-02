Warriors Win Defeat Bears 80 – 74

The EC Warriors were next on the gym floor at Brackeen-Wood to play the Bears of Southwest Community College. The Warriors entered the contest 8-8 overall and 3-4 in the South division of the MACJC while the Bears entered 12-4 overall and 6-1 in the division. The Warriors would hand the Bears all they could handle during the first half with the lead remaining close right up to the horn. The Warriors would come away leading the Bears by 1 point, 35-34. During the 2nd half the battle for the lead continued but neither team was able to pull away from the other for long. When the smoke cleared and the final buzzer sounded the Warriors would come away with a big upset victory over the Southwest Bears 80-74. Our next broadcast of Warriors Basketball will be next Thursday against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.