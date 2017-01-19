Warriors Win Defeat Wolves 88 – 75

Following the Ladies game, the EC Warriors took the floor at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium to play the Co-Lin Wolves. The Warriors entered the contest 6-6 overall and 1-2 the the South division of the MACJC while the Wolves entered 7-5 overall and also 1-2 in the division. The Warriors moved out to an early lead in the game before the Wolves cut away at the lead. At the end of the first half, the Warriors took a 1 point lead to the dressing room leading 35-34. The Warriors would have the hot hands in the second half and outscore the Wolves by 12 points to give them a 13 point victory, 88-75. Our next broadcast of Warriors basketball will be next Thursday night when the Jones Bobcats travel to Decatur.