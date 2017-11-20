Warriors Win in EC Classic Tournament

The East Central Community College Warrior Basketball teams took to the floor at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium tonight during the EC Classic Basketball Tournament going on this week in Decatur.

The 4-0 Lady Warriors were first up for EC playing the Lady Jaguars from Southern Shreveport Community College. During the opening quarter, the Lady Warriors pulled to an 8 point lead over the Lady Jags, 26-18. The Lady Jags cut the Lady Warriors lead by 1 point in the second quarter with EC leading 38-31 at halftime. Both teams continued to play hard in the second half but at the end of the third quarter the Lady Warriors increased their lead to 9 points over the Lady Jags, 55-46. The fourth quarter would belong to EC as they outscored the Lady Jags 32-7 to win tonight’s game by 34 points, 87-53.

The Men’s teams were next on the floor, The EC Warriors playing Faith Prep Academy from West Memphis, Arkansas. The EC Warriors would quickly gain a lead over Faith Prep in the first half of play leading by 22 points when the horn sounded, 48-26. The EC Warriors would continue to dominate the game throughout the second half to win the contest by 21 points, 106-85.