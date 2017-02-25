Home » Leake » Warriors Win First Game Of Rush Invitational 14 – 8.

Warriors Win First Game Of Rush Invitational 14 – 8.

Posted on by Billy Steen

The East Central Community College Warriors played baseball this afternoon taking on the Tyler Junior College Apaches from Tyler Texas during the Rush Invitational at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Apaches put up one run in the top of the 1st and the Warriors answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Warriors Wyatt Ball would get a home run in the bottom of the 2nd to go up 2-1 but the Apaches scored one in the top of the 3rd to tie the game at 2-2. Wyatt Ball would add another home run in the bottom of the 4th driving in 3 runs for the Warriors and giving them a 5-2 lead. The back and forth battle between the teams would continue in the top of the 5th inning as the Apaches had 2 runs come across the plate on a home run then added 2 more runs on a dropped fly ball giving the Apaches a 6-5 lead. The bottom of the 5th inning brought 4 runs across the plate for the Warriors moving them back in the lead 9-6. The Warriors added 2 runs in the 6th and the Apaches added 1 run in the top of the 7th. The Warriors added 1 in the 7th and 2 in the 8th to 1 run for the Apaches in the 8 giving the Warriors a 14-8 victory in the contest. The Warriors will play another game tonight against Baton Rouge Community College.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*