Warriors Win First Game Of Rush Invitational 14 – 8.

The East Central Community College Warriors played baseball this afternoon taking on the Tyler Junior College Apaches from Tyler Texas during the Rush Invitational at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Apaches put up one run in the top of the 1st and the Warriors answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Warriors Wyatt Ball would get a home run in the bottom of the 2nd to go up 2-1 but the Apaches scored one in the top of the 3rd to tie the game at 2-2. Wyatt Ball would add another home run in the bottom of the 4th driving in 3 runs for the Warriors and giving them a 5-2 lead. The back and forth battle between the teams would continue in the top of the 5th inning as the Apaches had 2 runs come across the plate on a home run then added 2 more runs on a dropped fly ball giving the Apaches a 6-5 lead. The bottom of the 5th inning brought 4 runs across the plate for the Warriors moving them back in the lead 9-6. The Warriors added 2 runs in the 6th and the Apaches added 1 run in the top of the 7th. The Warriors added 1 in the 7th and 2 in the 8th to 1 run for the Apaches in the 8 giving the Warriors a 14-8 victory in the contest. The Warriors will play another game tonight against Baton Rouge Community College.