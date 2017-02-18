Warriors Win Over Sun Chief’s 10 – 3

The EC Warriors Baseball team playing at home tonight during the EC Invitational at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur against the Sun Chief’s of Coastal Alabama Community College from Bay Minette. The Warriors entered the game ranked # 8 nationally with a 3-0 record on the season while the Sun Chief’s also enter 3-0 on their season. No one scored during the 1st inning but the Warriors would pick up a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 2nd to take a 1-0 lead in the game. The Sun Chief’s would tie the game in the top of the 3rd but the Warriors scored another 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 lead. The score would remain the same until the bottom of the 5th when the Warriors scored another run, then in the bottom of the 7th inning they added 2 more runs to go ahead 8-1 in the game. The Sun Chief’s picked up 1 run in the top of the 8th but then the Warriors scored another 2 runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 10-2 going into the 9th inning. The Sun Chief’s added a run in the ninth but the Warrior’s picked up the win by the final score of 10-3. Our next broadcast of Warrior’s baseball will be Tuesday when Lawson State Community College travel to Decatur.