Whippets wins Kosciusko Classic

The Kosciusko Whippets played baseball this afternoon taking on the Yazoo County Panthers from Yazoo City during the Whippet Classic at Whippet Field in Kosciusko Ms. The Panthers put up one run in the top of the 1st. The Whippets would get a home run in the bottom of the 3rd to tie it up 1-1 in the bottom of the third. The whippets would add another home run in the bottom of the 4th driving giving them a 1 point lead (2-1). The Whippets score Three times at the bottom of the 5th inning giving them a 4 point lead (5-1). The Whippets added 2 runs in the 6th to give them a 5 point lead( 7-1). The Panthers and the whippets didn’t score in the 7th which, gave the whippets the tournament victory.