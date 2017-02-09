Win For Lady Warriors Softball Opener

The East Central Community Lady Warriors opened the 2017 softball season this afternoon in Decatur playing the Calhoun Community College Lady Warhawks. The Lady Warriors wasted no time scoring three runs their first time at bat in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead in the game. The Lady Warriors would continue to dominate throughout the remainder of the contest adding another 6 runs with the only run scored by the Lady Warhawks coming in the top of the 6th inning. The final score of today’s first game of a double header, Lady warriors winning 9 to 1 over the Lady Warhawks. Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors softball will be next Tuesday against Marion Military at 2:00pm.