1 killed, 18 injured on Mississippi highways during holiday

State troopers say one person was killed in a traffic accident on a Mississippi highway during New Year’s weekend.

The MHP says that 19-year-old Ladaja Q. Neely of Pontotoc died when the car she was driving left Mississippi Highway 6 and hit a tree. The crash occurred early Monday in Pontotoc County.

The patrol says 18 other people were injured during the New Year’s holiday enforcement period, from Friday evening through Monday.

Troopers investigated a total of 119 vehicle crashes. MHP issued 4761 citations with 68 DUI arrests.

The MHP safety initiative “Making It Home For The Holidays”, which ran from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, was considered a huge success in reducing injuries and fatalities.