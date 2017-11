The Booker T Washington Basketball program has begun its 2017-2018 basketball registration. The Program is for boys and girls ages 7-14. Registration will run through December 9th. You can register at Philadelphia City Hall, Monday – Friday from 5 pm – 7 pm or at Northside Park Senior Citizens Building from 10 am – 12 pm on Saturday, December 9th. Registration fee is $35 ($10 late fee after 12/9).