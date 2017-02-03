12 ECCC Football Players Sign With 4-Year Colleges and Universities

Twelve East Central Community College football players were set to sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Feb. 1 to continue their careers at four-year colleges and universities.
Juwon Hayes-Keyes and Brad Horne signed Feb. 1 in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.
Hayes-Keyes, a 5-9, 186-pound defensive back from Taylorsville High School, signed with Murray State University, and Horne, a 5-9, 250-pound defensive lineman from Philadelphia High School, signed with the Miles College.
Additional ECCC players expected to sign with four-year colleges and universities Feb. 1 included:
- Bradston Burnside (6-2, 280, offensive lineman, Hattiesburg High School) – Nicholls State University.
- Rosheem Collins (6-1, 300, defensive lineman, Ware County High School, Waycross, Ga.) – Middle Tennessee State University.
- Torran Davis (6-2, 185, defensive back, Red Bank High School, Chattanooga, Tenn.) – Austin Peay State University.
- Dominic Marino (6-2, 190, quarterback, Venice High School, Sarasota, Fla.) – Missouri Western State University.
- Kalen Meggs (6-0, 245, tight end, Richton High School) – Northwestern State University.
- Noah Nix (5-6, 175, wide receiver, West Lauderdale High School) – University of the Cumberlands.
- Lucas Orchard (5-11, 290, offensive lineman, Vancleave High School) – Southeast Missouri State University.
- Jalon Sangster (5-11, 270, defensive lineman, Louisville High School) – Northwestern State University.
- Isiah Thomas (5-11, 195, defensive back, Madison Central High School) – Alcorn State University.
- Pat Walker (5-11, 215, linebacker, Northwest Forrest High School) – Austin Peay State University.