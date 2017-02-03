Home » Leake » 12 ECCC Football Players Sign With 4-Year Colleges and Universities

12 ECCC Football Players Sign With 4-Year Colleges and Universities

ECCC football players Juwon Hayes-Keyes (left) and Brad Horne sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Hayes-Keyes will play for Murray State University and Horne for Miles College. (EC Photo)
Posted on by Mina Mooney

Twelve East Central Community College football players were set to sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Feb. 1 to continue their careers at four-year colleges and universities.

Juwon Hayes-Keyes and Brad Horne signed Feb. 1 in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

Hayes-Keyes, a 5-9, 186-pound defensive back from Taylorsville High School, signed with Murray State University, and Horne, a 5-9, 250-pound defensive lineman from Philadelphia High School, signed with the Miles College.

Additional ECCC players expected to sign with four-year colleges and universities Feb. 1 included:

  • Bradston Burnside (6-2, 280, offensive lineman, Hattiesburg High School) – Nicholls State University.
  • Rosheem Collins (6-1, 300, defensive lineman, Ware County High School, Waycross, Ga.) – Middle Tennessee State University.
  • Torran Davis (6-2, 185, defensive back, Red Bank High School, Chattanooga, Tenn.) – Austin Peay State University.
  • Dominic Marino (6-2, 190, quarterback, Venice High School, Sarasota, Fla.) – Missouri Western State University.
  • Kalen Meggs (6-0, 245, tight end, Richton High School) – Northwestern State University.
  • Noah Nix (5-6, 175, wide receiver, West Lauderdale High School) – University of the Cumberlands.
  • Lucas Orchard (5-11, 290, offensive lineman, Vancleave High School) – Southeast Missouri State University.
  • Jalon Sangster (5-11, 270, defensive lineman, Louisville High School) – Northwestern State University.
  • Isiah Thomas (5-11, 195, defensive back, Madison Central High School) – Alcorn State University.
  • Pat Walker (5-11, 215, linebacker, Northwest Forrest High School) – Austin Peay State University.

