12 ECCC Football Players Sign With 4-Year Colleges and Universities

ECCC football players Juwon Hayes-Keyes (left) and Brad Horne sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Hayes-Keyes will play for Murray State University and Horne for Miles College. (EC Photo)

Twelve East Central Community College football players were set to sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Feb. 1 to continue their careers at four-year colleges and universities.

Juwon Hayes-Keyes and Brad Horne signed Feb. 1 in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

Hayes-Keyes, a 5-9, 186-pound defensive back from Taylorsville High School, signed with Murray State University, and Horne, a 5-9, 250-pound defensive lineman from Philadelphia High School, signed with the Miles College.

Additional ECCC players expected to sign with four-year colleges and universities Feb. 1 included: