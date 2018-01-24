13-year-old indicted for armed robbery

A 13-year-old boy was indicted for armed robbery in Philadelphia.

Isaiah Frazier was charged with armed robbery last September. Chief Grant Myers says Fraizer held another juvenile at gunpoint, demanding for their cell phone.

Frazier was indicted last week and is being charged as an adult. District Attorney Steven Kilgore says any crime involving a gun and someone over the age of 13 will automatically be charged as an adult.

“Circuit court has the ability to conduct a hearing. It’s able to find if it’s in the best interest of the child or in the best interest of justice that [the case] be sent to youth court to be handled there,” Kilgore said.

His bond was set at $100,000. Frazier has bonded out.