16th Annual Warrior Golf Classic Raises Nearly $10,000

The 16th Annual Warrior Golf Classic held on Thursday, May 11 at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, is in the books and was a great day for golf and for ECCC scholarships. The tournament raised nearly $10,000 for the East Central Alumni Association Scholarship Fund! A record number of Hole Sponsors participated this year, according to David LeBlanc, Director of ECCC Alumni Relations and Foundation. On behalf of the alumni association, the college, and future scholarship recipients, thank you to all of the individuals, businesses and private donations that made 2017 something special. For more information on the East Central Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, please call David at (877) 462-3222.