19-year-old opens new store in Philadelphia

Small, locally owned businesses are the lifeblood of philadelphia’s downtown shopping district and city leaders are welcoming a new store to the growing list of downtown merchants.

The owner of the new shop could be one of the “youngest” business owners in East Mississippi!

“It takes a lot of determination and faith to start a new business today,” said Mayor James Young.

Nineteen-year old Madden Gray has been pretty busy lately.

“I just like to be a little different than everybody else,” said Gray. “Especially like all the handmade and old and farmhouse style.”

While other teens his age are trying to figure out what to next in their young lives, Madden has poured his heart and soul into an intriguing business venture. Madden is the proud owner of MG and Company, downtown Philadelphia’s newest business! Madden sells everything from home decor to jewelry to clothes.

“It’s just a little crazy,” said Gray. “You never know what to expect but everyday it’s something new and people have really, really supported it.”

The city is pulling for the young entrepeneur’s success. Supporting small business is something Philadelphia tries to do

“If we don’t survive on our own community togetherness, we’re going to dry up,” said Mayor Young.

Madden believes small businesses are important for local communities as the big box chain retailers continue to struggle.

“It was just a little bitty corner where I started off, and I started getting into booths around Mississippi and it kind of just ended up being a store front,” said Gray.

City leaders agree, small businesses are important for local communities.

“Small business is what keeps your community viable and Philadelphia has seen a start of a good year and we hope that will continue,” said Young.

The City of Philadelphia has over 200 small businesses. The newest addition, MG and Company is open Monday through Saturday.