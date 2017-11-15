The 2017 Leake County Wildlife Seminar & Supper – Thursday, November 16

The 2017 Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest will be held on Thursday, November 16th in the Carthage Coliseum. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission, which includes supper, is $8 per adult and $4 per student. Children five and under are admitted free. At 6:00 p.m., a stew supper will be served including chicken or venison stew, crackers, dessert and a cold drink. In addition, a Wild Game Taster’s Buffet will be offered. The public is encouraged to bring wild game dishes. This is not a contest, and people who supply a dish will receive free admission, door prize tickets, and one free gun raffle ticket.

The Big Buck Contest is an event for all hunters, youth and adults. To enter a trophy buck, hunters must be residents of Leake County and the deer must have been legally harvested in a fair chase manner in Mississippi during the 2016-2017 hunting season. The deadline to enter a trophy buck is 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 15. Bucks may be entered at the Leake County Extension Service Office. Participants must complete an official entry form when entering a deer. For more information contact the Leake County Extension Office at 601-267-8036.