2017 ECCC Kids’ College Combines Fun and Learning for Exciting Summer Program

East Central Community College will combine fun and learning for another exciting Kids’ College Program for ages 5-12. The annual enrichment program will be held June 19-23 and June 26-30 on the Decatur campus.
Numerous courses are offered each week and the cost is $50 per class. Each participant will receive a Kids’ College T-shirt.
Students can register online at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education. The deadline to register is June 2, 2017.
For more information, contact Misty Smith, director of academics and continuing education, at 601-635-6137, or email misty.smith@eccc.edu.
Course offerings include:
June 19-June 23
8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Lil’ Warrior Basketball • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Dylan Shields
- Creative Chefs • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Barry Karrh
- Lil’ Warrior Football • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Ty Martin
- Theater Star • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jessica Price
- Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jay Pacelli
- Lil’ Warrior Centralettes • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Makenzie Byrd
- Healthcare Heroes • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Melanie Pinter
10:30 a.m. – noon
- Lil’ Warrior Basketball • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Dylan Shields
- Creative Chefs • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Barry Karrh
- Lil’ Warrior Football • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Ty Martin
- Theater Star • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jessica Price
- Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jay Pacelli
- Lil’ Warrior Centralettes • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Makenzie Byrd
- Healthcare Heroes • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Melanie Pinter
June 26-June 30
8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Painting and Drawing • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jeff Hodges
- Budding Bakers • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Barry Karrh
- Lil’ Warrior Baseball • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Tyler Buckley
- Lil’ Warrior Softball • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Rachel Hurley
- Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Gray Massey
- Models and Pageant Queens • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Susan Fox-Smith
- Carpentry Genius • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Nancy Jones
10:30 a.m. – noon
- Painting and Drawing • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jeff Hodges
- Budding Bakers • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Barry Karrh
- Lil’ Warrior Baseball • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Tyler Buckley
- Lil’ Warrior Softball • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Rachel Hurley
- Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Gray Massey
- Models and Pageant Queens • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Susan Fox-Smith
- Carpentry Genius • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Nancy Jones