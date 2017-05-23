The 37th Annual Red Hills Festival will have a special event just for four legged friends. The 2017 Red Hills Pet Show will take place on Saturday, May 27th as part of the Red Hills Festival and is presented by the Historic Preservation Board Committee. The Red Hills Pet Show starts at 10a.m. on the lawn behind the Winston County Chamber of Commerce office (70 W. Park St.). Ribbons will be awarded for a variety of classes, including a pet costume contest!

Entry fee is $3 and registration begins at 9:30a.m.

Be sure to bring your lawn chair!

Donations will be accepted on behalf of Louisville Friends of the Animals.