32 arrests made in ‘Operation Broken Heart’

The Mississippi Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made 32 arrests from March through May as part of a national operation identifying child sex offenders.

The 3-month investigation, called Operation Broken Heart, was led by the United States Department of Justice and was conducted by all 61 Internet Crimes Against Children task forces in each state.

According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the investigation targeted suspects who produced, distributed, received, and possessed child pornography, engaged in online enticement for sexual purposes, engaged in sex trafficking of children, and traveled across state lines or to other countries and sexually abused children.

According to the AG, the ICAC task force in Mississippi opened 124 investigations, made 32 arrests, executed 67 search warrants, conducted 525 forensic exams of 14.8 TBs of data, trained 260 law enforcement officers, and spoke to 2,171 individuals on internet safety.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 383 children in Mississippi were identified as victims.

Nationally, Operation Broken Heart arrested more than 2,300 suspects and identified 195 offenders who either produced child pornography or committed sexual child abuse.