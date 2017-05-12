37th Annual Red Hills Festival in Louisville – Saturday, May 27

The Red Hills Festival is just around the corner. The 37th Annual Red Hills Festival will feature 100+ arts & crafts vendors, carnival rides, food & drink vendors, a 5K Run/Walk, and a car show. The Red Hills Festival will be from 8 am – 4 pm on Saturday, May 27 in the streets of downtown Louisville. Saturday will be full of activities with the annual Red Hills Car Show along with various street vendors. The Junior Auxiliary of Louisville will host the 8th Annual Red Hills Festival 5K and Fun Run. Antiques dealers from throughout the area will have a great variety of items on display and for sale. For more information contact the Chamber Office 662-773-8719.