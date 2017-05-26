The 37th Annual Red Hills Festival Saturday in Louisville

The 37th Annual Red Hills Festival will be held in Louisville on Saturday, May 27. The event will feature 100+ arts & crafts vendors, carnival rides, food & drink vendors and local entertainment.

The 8th Annual Red Hills Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run will kick off the morning hosted by The Junior Auxiliary of Louisville. Cash awards will be rewarded to the top male and female winner. Registration forms can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or from any JA member.

The Red Hills Car Show will be held during the Red Hills Festival. It will take place at the First Baptist Church parking lot. Registration starts at 8 a.m. til 1 p.m. Trophies will be given out at 2 p.m.. There is a $20 entry fee. For more information, please call Jerry at 662-803-4205

The 37th Annual Red Hills Festival will have a special event just for four legged friends. The 2017 Red Hills Pet Show will take place on Saturday, May 27th as part of the Red Hills Festival and is presented by the Historic Preservation Board Committee. The Red Hills Pet Show starts at 10a.m. on the lawn behind the Winston County Chamber of Commerce office (70 W. Park St.). Ribbons will be awarded for a variety of classes, including a pet costume contest! Entry fee is $3 and registration begins at 9:30a.m. Donations will be accepted on behalf of Louisville Friends of the Animals.

Call the Winston County Chamber at 662-773-3921 for more information.