The 39th Annual Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon will be held Saturday, July 28. The Triathlon is sponsored by the Philadelphia Sertoma Club. The Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon is the sole fundraising campaign for the Sertoma Club. It was started in 1980.

It is held the Saturday of the Neshoba County Fair. Beginning at 6:30am, the race starts with a .5 mile swim at Lake Tiak O’Khata in Louisville, followed by a 27.5 mile bike ride to the Hwy 15 & 16 intersection in Philadelphia, and concludes with a 7 mile run to the Fairgrounds.

Around 200 people are set to participate in this year’s Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon. Last year’s winner Tyson Pompelia finished with a time of 1:59. Richard Goldman of Philadelphia won the Dickey Nowell Award crossing the finish line as the first Neshoba County male finisher. Goldman finished with a time of 2:12.

The Philadelphia Sertoma Club is a non-profit, civic club primarily dedicated to helping young individuals with speech and hearing impairments. The Club is also involved with community projects, including providing clothes and toys for families at Christmas, contributing to local parks and youth organizations, donating equipment to local health facilities and providing annual scholarships to area students at East Central Community College.

Thank you to all the sponsors for the 39th Annual Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon:

Boardtown Bikes

Main Street Junction

Marshall Ford

Neshoba County Farm Bureau

Neshoba County General Hospital – Nursing Home

Philadelphia Athletic Club (PAC)

Philadelphia Security Insurance (PSI)

Sta-Home

Steele Family Dental

The Citizens Bank

Woody’s in Noxapater

Yates Building Supply

Visit heartodixietri.com to register, for more information on Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon click here.