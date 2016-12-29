Home » Leake » 4 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new terms in Jan.

4 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new terms in Jan.

Posted on by Mina Mooney

One new justice and three returning ones are preparing to start their terms on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

A swearing-in ceremony takes place Jan. 3 at the court building near the state Capitol.

Circuit Judge Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando won a northern district Supreme Court race in November. He will succeed retiring Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia.

The three justices re-elected in November are James Maxwell of Oxford, who holds another northern district seat; Jim Kitchens of Crystal Springs from the central district; and Dawn Beam of Sumrall from the southern district.

Justices serve eight-year terms.

Chamberlin has been a circuit judge since 2004 in DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties. He won a Mississippi Senate seat in 1999, serving until Gov. Haley Barbour appointed him to the bench. (AP)

