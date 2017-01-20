50 mile yard sale PICKING 35 – Interested in participating?

If your are interested in cleaning out your garage, closet, storage shed, greenhouse, or selling anything at the PICKING 35 on April 1st – the 50 mile yard sale from Carmack to Walnut Grove. Complete the form and bring to the Kosciusko Partnership in Kosciusko, Main Street Chamber in Carthage, or Town Hall in Walnut Grove.

If you do not live on or near highway 35 – Carthage, Kosciusko, and Walnut Grove will have public places for you to setup and sell.