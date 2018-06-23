54th anniversary of murders of civil rights workers

June 21 marked the 54th Anniversary of the murders of three civil rights workers in Neshoba County.

James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner were murdered in Neshoba County while working to register blacks to vote. This happened in 1964.

At the time John Steele was 9-years-old. He says the three men were at his house on the day of the shootings, talking to his father about Freedom Summer efforts.

“They were there for about 15 or 20 minutes because my father was on high alert that they should leave,” says Steele. “He knew the danger because of the way that the Klan had acted on June 16th. My father tried to get them to stay, but Schwerner said that he had a meeting back here in Meridian. We felt like he shouldn’t have left.”

Edgar Ray Killen was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 60 years in prison for arranging the three civil rights workers’ murders. Killen died in prison in January 2018, just days before his 93rd birthday.