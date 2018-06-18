54th Commemorative Service is put on for Civil Rights workers

A local church in Neshoba County was celebrating the lives of the three Civil Rights workers who were killed by the KKK in 1964.

It was a day of remembrance and at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church as it held its 54th annual Commemorative service for James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, who were the three Civil Rights workers killed during the Civil Rights Movement.

“We study history to understand the present and to prepare for the future. If we don’t study history, and if we don’t know historically what has gone on, then we will be likely to do the same thing,” says Philadelphia Pastor of Parish, Ada L. Clay.

The service began with song and praise. Three candles were lit in honor of the three men and the service was followed with a wreath being laid on the memorial tombstone that is placed outside the church. Rev. Ray Jordan was one of the guest speakers at the commemoration. In his sermon, Jordan focused on the importance of remembrance.

“It could easily be said that we could let it go and not remember, but there are so many important nuggets of wisdom that could help us in our lives today. So I really wanted to emphasize the importance of remembering,” says Rev. Jordan.

At the end of the service, four people were given the Civil Rights and Justice Award. Recipients say having commemorations like this are important because they teach the younger generation about their history.

“If individuals don’t remind our children and our children’s children, they will not know. Ignorance will cripple us all. Not only the communities or the state, but the nation as a whole,” says award recipient, Louis Hall.

This service is the kick start to the 8th National Civil Rights Conference. The two and a half day conference will continue in the city of Meridian this week.

The National Civil Rights Conference will continue Monday and Tuesday at the Holiday Inn in Meridian. Events will start around eight each morning.