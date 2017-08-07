$7.5M federal grant pays half of $15M railroad restoration

A $7.5 million federal grant will help restore rail service across part of Mississippi, aided by a $4.3 million state loan and $3.2 million in private money.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it’s awarding the grant to rehabilitate 90 miles (145 kilometers) of a former Illinois Central line between Grenada and Canton.

That stretch, including the Yazoo County spot where legendary engineer Casey Jones died in a 1900 crash, hasn’t seen regular service since 2011.

The grant will also pay to reactivate lights, bells or crossbars at 18 crossings and install new ties. The federal money is a competitive grant awarded from a program for small transportation projects under the 2015 federal transportation spending law.

The entire Grenada Railroad from Southaven to Canton is owned by the North Central Mississippi Regional Railroad Authority, which bought it from a Utah operator who wanted to pull up rails from Grenada to Canton and sell them for scrap.

Operator Iowa Pacific now runs the line under a 15-year lease-purchase agreement. (AP)