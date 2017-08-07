7-year-old injured in Kosciusko shooting

The Kosciusko Police Department is seeking information in a weekend shooting.
The shooting took place in the 500 block of Tipton Street in Kosciusko around 1:00 am on Saturday morning.
According to investigator Mark Hill, a seven-year-old child was shot while sleeping inside a home.
The child was taken to Baptist Attala Emergency Room and later flown by helicopter to Jackson.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or 1-888-827-4637 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.
You can remain anonymous and your tips could be rewarded up to $2500.00.