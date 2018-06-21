7th Annual REZ RUN set for Choctaw Indian Fair

The 7th annual REZ RUN is set for Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00 AM at Warrior Stadium, registration is now available at www.racesonline.com.

This is the 7th annual REZ RUN for the Choctaw Indian Fair. This run is held on the Native American reservation belonging to the Mississippi Band Of Choctaw Indians. We proudly welcome all runners and visitors to the 69th Annual Choctaw Indian Fair. For more information about the 2018 Choctaw Indian Fair, visit www.choctawindianfair.com.

For more information contact John Ferguson: Email:john.ferguson@choctaw.org Phone: 601-650-1765

Registration:

10K – $25

5K – $20

1 Mile Fun Run – $15

Online registration deadline: Thursday July 12, 2018

-Registration and package pick-up will begin on Friday, July 13 between 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Dancing Rabbit Inn in the hotel conference room on the 1st floor. The address is:13240 Highway 16 west, Choctaw MS 39350. (formerly Hilton Garden Inn)

Raceday Registration & package pick up table will be at the Choctaw High School Football Field from 5:00-6:00am.

Race day fees will be $30 for the 10K and $25 for the 5K.

Race Info:

– 10k race starts at 7:00am.

– 5k race starts at 7:15am.

– 1 mile fun/run starts at 7:20am.

– The starting location is at the Choctaw Central High School Football Field

– The address is: 150 Recreation Road, Choctaw MS 39350.

-The first 300 participants to cross the finish line will receive a finishers medal

– REZ RUN T-shirts shall be guaranteed to all participants that register by Wednesday July 4 2018. ((( Sign ups after this date are not guaranteed the shirt size of choice)))

– This race will award $500.00 each to the top Male and Female finisher of the 10k race

AND award $200.00 each to the top Male and Female finisher of the 5k race.

– The entire race is on hard surfaces (track & asphalt)… no part of this run is on a trail.

– Click here for a 5K course map

– Click here for a 10K course map