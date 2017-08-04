8th Annual Bulz-I-Buckmasters Banquet set in Philadelphia

The Buckmasters American Deer Foundation, is pleased to announce its 8th Annual Bulz-I-Buckmasters Banquet, Thursday, August 31st at the Philadelphia Country Club.

The event will be held at the Philadelphia Country Club beginning at 5:30 p.m. The fundraising event features a social hour at 5:30 pm, dinner at 7:15 pm, plus a raffle & auction at 8 pm featuring pistols, long guns as well as all types of outdoor gear & accessories. Tickets are $35, $15 Spouse/Child to accompany, Children 8 and under are free.

A 2 person scramble Golf Tournament will be held during the day. The Bulz-I Buckmasters 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Golfers will receive complimentary tickets to the banquet.

Call Chris Burnham for ticket info or to donate items for the auction 601-562-6165.