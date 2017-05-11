8th Annual Junior Auxiliary Red Hills Festival 5K Run-Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run

The Junior Auxiliary of Louisville will be hosting the 8th Annual Red Hills Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday, May 27, 2016 at 8:00 AM. Cash awards will be rewarded to the top male and female winner. The top finisher in the 1 Mile Fun Run will also receive a cash prize. A Drawing will be held for two additional cash prizes for the Fun Run participants. Medallions will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age group of the 5K Run/Walk. Pre-registration is $20.00. (Will be $25.00 on Race Day). Registration forms can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or from any JA member. Please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 662-773-3921 or any JA member for more information.