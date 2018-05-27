9 ECCC Softball Players Earn All-Region, All-State Honors

Nine East Central Community College Lady Warrior sophomore softball players earned either National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 or Mississippi Association for Community and Junior Colleges All-State for their play on the field in spring 2018.

Shortstop Kayla Beckham out of Neshoba Central, third baseman Madalyn McMahon out of Neshoba Central, and pitcher Kaitlyn Oswalt out of Heritage Academy in Columbus were all named NJCAA All-Region 23.

Beckham hit .327 on the season and tied for the team lead with 39 RBI. She also hit five home runs. McMahon hit .376 with 39 RBI for the Lady Warriors. She led the team with eight home runs and 29 stolen bases. Oswalt posted an 18-10 record in the circle in 2018, including 118 strikeouts and a 3.41 ERA.

Earning MACJC First Team All-State honors were right fielder Mackenzie Johnson out of Nanih Waiya, pitcher Mackenzie Rousseau of Vanderbilt Catholic in Houma, La., and second baseman Eva Scott of Burleson Centennial in Burleson, Texas.

Johnson led East Central with a .445 batting average in 2018. She drove in 30 runs and had an on-base percentage of .526. Johnson was errorless in the field. Rousseau was 16-3 in the circle with a 2.82 ERA. Scott hit .342 with 34 RBI and was second on the team with 14 doubles.

Catcher Cassie Obman out of Caledonia, catcher Tagen Remmel out of Clinton, and left fielder Shelby Walters of Northwest Rankin were all named MACJC Second Team All-State.

Obman hit .281 with 31 RBI and four homers. Remmel hit .367 with 19 RBI and four home runs. Walters hit .376 and lead 32 RBI and five home runs. She led the team with 67 hits and 16 doubles.

ECCC head softball coach Kristin Chaney also announced team honors following the season.

Beckham earned the Most Valuable Player Award for the second straight season, Remmel received the Most Valuable Defense Award, and Johnson received the Most Valuable Offense Award. Oswalt received the Most Valuable Pitcher Award for the second straight season and McMahon received the Base Running Award, also for the second straight season. Walters received the Lady Warrior Award and sophomore first baseman Ali Gartman out of Loyd Star was named Most Improved.

East Central finished the 2018 season with a 36-14 record. The Lady Warriors advanced to both the MACJC State and NJCAA Region 23 tournaments.