9 indictments in Newton murder case

Indictments have been handed down in one of the biggest murder cases ever in Newton.

Lyndale Jones is one of 9 people accused in connection with the shooting death of Jamarcus Townsend last March.

Townsend, 21, was found lying in the carport of a house at 113 Tillman Street in Newton.

Jones was previously the only one of the suspects to bond out of jail, but he’s now joining the other eight. That’s because a Newton County grand jury indicted them all Monday, and the judge has denied bond for all of them.

According to Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry, the murder was gang related.

“We’re dealing with Vice Lords and Gangsta Disciples,” says Curry. “Let me say this, one of them, I’m told, was organized with the Gangsta Disciples. But a gang is a gang, and they need to find something else to do.”

Chief Curry says this case shows his department’s commitment to curbing crime.

“Anybody that is aiding and abetting someone that has committed a crime, you can rest assured that the Newton Police Department is coming after you,” stated Curry.

Trial dates have not yet been set for the nine defendants.

Here’s a breakdown of the accused:

Four charged with 1st degree murder

1. Robbie Chapman

2. Lyndale Jones

3. Richard Lofton

4. Jordan Myers

The four ranged between ages 17 and 19 at the time of the crime. If found guilty, all could face up to life in prison.

The five remaining suspects included two females and one 40-year-old man.

1. Robert Bender

2. Jessica Powers

3. Ashton Thompson

4. Devon Thompson

5. Darron Thames

All five are charged with conspiracy and/or accessory after the fact of murder.

The agencies that assisted the Newton Police Department with this case include:

1. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department

2. The U.S. Marshals Service

3. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms

4. Newton County’s Emergency Management Agency

5. The Meridian Police Department