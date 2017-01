AARP Taxaide will be e-filing tax returns at the Winston County Library, every Wednesday throughout the tax season. The time will be 9 am until 2 pm, beginning Wednesday, February 1st. Please bring your last years tax return with you, along with your current W2, 1099R, INT, DIV, SSA, etc. These services are available to all taxpayers within the AARP scope, especially the elderly, and low income. Please call 662-803-6220, or 662-736-3500 for more information.