Abused Horses Rescued in Leake County (Audio – LC Sheriff Greg Waggoner)

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a horse owner in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said that his department got the abuse call Wednesday afternoon from a resident of Walnut Grove, Jill Upton, who is an active animal rights leader in the community.

Upton reported that a woman that lives on Red Dog Road in Leake County had reported a case of severe animal cruelty and abuse.

“She called in to report that there were several starving horses and carcasses of several horses.” Waggoner stated. “When we arrived, we found two horses, one was down, along with bones from where several horses had died, four carcasses we believe. We managed to contact the land owner, who claimed one of the horses belonged to him.”

The land owner lives in another state. Sheriff Waggoner stated that he had been charged with one count of animal cruelty and the Sheriff’s Department was in the process of trying to determine who was the owner of the other horses.

“After obtaining the right to seize the animals we went and got them. One was in bad shape, on the ground unable to get up. Another was visibly starving, but we managed to round her up.” Waggoner continued.

Waggoner said, “Both of the horses were treated by a vet. One is expected to make a full recovery. The second was in such bad shape that she may have to be euthanized.”

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner Audio

Photos Save Our Strays